EU Delegation Meets Sindh PA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Head of Cooperation at European Union Mission to Pakistan Jeroen Willems called on Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah here on Tuesday.

Jeroen was accompanied by Huma Ikramullah, Provincial Coordinator for "Mustehkam Parlimaan", and Barbara from the European Union.

Speaker Awais Qadir Shah welcomed the European Union delegation to the Sindh Assembly.

Matters of mutual interest, including capacity building of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, parliamentarians, Caucuses, committees and officers, were discussed during the meeting.

Strategic plans for 2024-2029 were also deliberated, focusing on how the European Union and the Provincial Assembly of Sindh can collaborate to ensure effective implementation.

Important issues such as the Internship Program, E-Parliament Program, and Inter-Parliamentary Exchange Programs were also part of the discussion.

The European Union delegation thanked Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah for his time and valuable input during the meeting.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah expressed his gratitude to the European Union for its efforts toward the welfare of the people of Pakistan and for being a steadfast partner to the country.

As a gesture of honor, Speaker Awais Qadir Shah presented the delegation with a legacy shield of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, along with a traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi cap.

