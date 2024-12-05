EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital development

An European Union delegation met the Punjab minorities minister here on Thursday and discussed cooperation in the areas of governance, human capital development, and minority welfare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An European Union delegation met the Punjab minorities minister here on Thursday and discussed cooperation in the areas of governance, human capital development, and minority welfare.

According to a press release, issued here, Sébastien Lorion, EU team leader for Governance and Human Capital Development, along with Sarta Rodriguez, held a meeting with Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora at the Gulberg office here. Secretary Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ali Bahadur Qazi and consultant Syed Sajjad Imran were also present. The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation between the European Union and the Punjab government.

During the meeting, both parties emphasised the significance of empowering minority communities in Punjab through inclusive policies, access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. They discussed ongoing projects and potential future collaborations aimed at enhancing governance structures and promoting sustainable development within marginalized communities.

Syed Sajjad briefed about the five-year strategic plan with collaboration of World Bank while secretary HR&MA Ali Bahadur briefed about measures taken for protection of human rights especially for religious minorities.

Minister Arora expressed appreciation for the European Union’s continuous support and reiterated the Punjab Government's commitment to ensuring the well-being and equal rights of minority groups.

He stated, “The Punjab Government remains dedicated to building an inclusive society where every community, regardless of faith or background, can thrive. The EU's assistance plays a crucial role in strengthening our efforts to foster a more equitable and harmonious Punjab.”

Sébastien Lorion, while acknowledging the Punjab government's progress in minority welfare, highlighted the importance of good governance in achieving long-term sustainable development. "The EU is committed to supporting projects that contribute to strengthening democratic governance and improving the living conditions of all citizens, including the minority communities in Punjab," Lorion said.

Sarta Rodriguez, who has been actively involved in various human capital development programs, emphasized the EU's focus on enhancing education, vocational training, and capacity-building initiatives. She added, "Human capital development is vital for the prosperity of any society. We are committed to working alongside the Punjab Government to create opportunities that will benefit the youth, women, and all marginalized groups."

At the end of the meeting, the minister Ramesh Singh Arora presented souvenirs to the EU team members.