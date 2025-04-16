Open Menu

EU Delegation Visits Punjab Prosecutor General’s Office

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM

EU delegation visits Punjab Prosecutor General’s office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A delegation from the European Union (EU) visited the office of the Prosecutor General Punjab on Wednesday to explore avenues for mutual cooperation and strengthen institutional ties.

The delegation was received by Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah, who briefed the visitors on key reforms and initiatives aimed at enhancing justice delivery in the province. The meeting focused on collaboration between the EU and the Punjab Prosecution Department, particularly in the areas of law enforcement, capacity building, and efficient case management.

Shah highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure timely justice, emphasizing the importance of international partnerships. He also introduced the delegation to the department’s Case Flow Management System and the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Dashboard — tools designed to monitor and improve prosecution of GBV cases across Punjab.

The EU delegation appreciated the role of the Prosecutor General’s Office in promoting justice and the rule of law. Discussions included potential collaboration on training programs and technical assistance for prosecutors.

Speaking on the occasion, Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah reiterated his commitment to modernizing the Prosecution Department in line with international standards. He noted that the reforms are in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aiming to ensure swift and fair justice for all citizens.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..

26 minutes ago
 AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autono ..

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

55 minutes ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

55 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

1 hour ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers f ..

UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum op ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for ..

SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..

2 hours ago
 Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% ..

Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan