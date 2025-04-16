EU Delegation Visits Punjab Prosecutor General’s Office
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A delegation from the European Union (EU) visited the office of the Prosecutor General Punjab on Wednesday to explore avenues for mutual cooperation and strengthen institutional ties.
The delegation was received by Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah, who briefed the visitors on key reforms and initiatives aimed at enhancing justice delivery in the province. The meeting focused on collaboration between the EU and the Punjab Prosecution Department, particularly in the areas of law enforcement, capacity building, and efficient case management.
Shah highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure timely justice, emphasizing the importance of international partnerships. He also introduced the delegation to the department’s Case Flow Management System and the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Dashboard — tools designed to monitor and improve prosecution of GBV cases across Punjab.
The EU delegation appreciated the role of the Prosecutor General’s Office in promoting justice and the rule of law. Discussions included potential collaboration on training programs and technical assistance for prosecutors.
Speaking on the occasion, Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah reiterated his commitment to modernizing the Prosecution Department in line with international standards. He noted that the reforms are in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aiming to ensure swift and fair justice for all citizens.
