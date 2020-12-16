UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Disinfo Lab Exposes Indian Nefarious Designs To Destabilize Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:03 PM

EU Disinfo Lab exposes Indian nefarious designs to destabilize Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said Pakistan was a responsible and peaceful country and revelations made by EU Disinfo Lab has exposed Indian dirty tactics to undermine and destabilize Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said Pakistan was a responsible and peaceful country and revelations made by EU Disinfo Lab has exposed Indian dirty tactics to undermine and destabilize Pakistan. Addressing a seminar titled "Understanding Hindutva Mindset and Indian Hegemonic Aspirations," as a guest of honour, he said the EUs Disinfo Lab report has vindicated Pakistan as it has proved that India using dirty tactics and distorting facts and spreading false propaganda against Pakistan. India has emerged as a fascist regime,he remarked.

The agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi was based on hatred and Indian government steps have exposed their being as a secular state. He regretted international community's silence over fascist tactics of India were questionable as such Indian tactics have endangered the peace and stability of the entire region.

Worst treatment with minorities by Modi regime has indeed endangered regional peace and stability. Pakistan will continue its endeavors to expose India,he said.

Shibli Faraz said Pakistan presents its perspective on regional issues on the basis of facts whereas India distorts facts and spreads false propaganda against Pakistan. He said this has been vindicated in a recent report by EU DisinfoLab.

He thanked India Study Centre (ISC) for organizing seminar on such an important topic as India is directly involved in terror activities in Pakistan. Pakistan has already presented proofs of Indian involvement in Pakistan before the world. Pakistan was playing important role in stability of the region,he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Government

Recent Stories

Robbers break in ATM, take away Rs 1.8 million

21 minutes ago

Russia, US in Talks on Exchanging US Citizen Whela ..

2 minutes ago

Anti polio campaign in Sukkur to start from 11th J ..

2 minutes ago

EU chief von der Leyen says 'next days decisive' i ..

2 minutes ago

RCB hygiene check; 27 notices issued to food outle ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Eyes Appointing Republican Candidate as US C ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.