EU DisinfoLab exposes Indian network influencing EU, UN against Pakistan

(@imziishan)

EU DisinfoLab, a Brussels-based disinformation watchdog, has cracked open a network of dormant companies, think tanks and fake media outlets that promote India's diplomatic interests to influence the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) with content critical of Pakistan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) EU DisinfoLab, a Brussels-based disinformation watchdog, has cracked open a network of dormant companies, think tanks and fake media outlets that promote India's diplomatic interests to influence the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) with content critical of Pakistan.In November, the non-governmental group, after carrying out investigation, in its initial findings had uncovered a nexus of 265 fake media outlets across 65 countries to influence the EU and the UN with content critical of Pakistan.These platforms allegedly promote India's geopolitical interests through republication of propaganda pieces and op-eds.EU DisinfoLab uncovered links between zombie companies, dormant media outlets, and legally non-existent organisations, lobbying the EU and also the UN by constantly targeting Pakistan.Questionable news portals mentioned in the investigation include Times of Los Angeles, Times of Portugal, EP Today, Times of Geneva, New Delhi Times, New York Journal American, and Times of North Korea.

Most websites had Twitter presence as well.The investigation found that the news outlets were managed by Indian stakeholders, with ties to a large network of think tanks, NGOs, and companies from the Srivastava Group.The entire campaign ultimately dovetails with India's Aug.

5 move to wrest tighter control of Jammu and Kashmir, and garner support for the country internationally.Whereas, Pakistan has accused India of altering the international border, India maintains that Jammu & Kashmir is its internal matter.EU DisinfoLab's investigation demonstrates how this network of think tanks, NGOs, and media outlets has already translated into a set of EU parliamentarians visiting the Kashmir valley on Oct.

30. The visit was perceived by some as a sign of validation for the government's move. It came amidst international attention on curbs on free speech and human rights violations in the Kashmir valley.