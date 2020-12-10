EU DisinfoLab unmasks Indian backed website with fake anti-Pakistan contents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :EU Chronicle, a website claiming to deliver news from the European Union has been the newest iteration of campaign run by an Indian organization called the Srivastava Group against Pakistan and China.

The research was done by NGO, EU DisinfoLab and shared by POLITICO on its website. POLITICO, is a global nonpartisan politics and policy news organization, launched in Europe in April 2015. POLITICO Europe is a joint-venture based in the USA and Axel Springer, the leading digital publisher in Europe.

According to its report on Wednesday, the purpose of the website appeared to secure Indian interests by publishing anti-Pakistan and anti-China contents.

"The anti-Pakistan, anti-China content published on the website is often reused by the Indian news agency ANI and hundreds of other domains. According to EU DisinfoLab research, Indian business magazine BW Business World published at least eight clips from ANI that were based on EU Chronicle material," the report says.

While sometimes relying on MEPs for content, EU Chronicle's main target audience was not the Brussels crowd, the research showed. It's mainly a feeder for mainstream Indian publications that picked up the news accessed by hundreds of millions in India.

"Some of the EU lawmakers featured on the website denied having written op-eds published in their name," it added.

In addition to EU Chronicle, EU DisinfoLab said the Group coordinated a number of organizations fronting as NGOs also working to wield influence in the Parliament. These included the Women's Economic and Social Think Tank (WESTT), the South Asia Democracy Forum and Friends of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"What we learned in this investigation is that it is possible to turn EU Institutions into unwitting actors of a 15-year influence operation," said Gary Machado, EU DisinfoLab's managing director.

He explained how the website worked to distort content. For example, a pro-Indian comment spoken in a personal capacity by a single MEP was modified to sound like the official voice of the whole Parliament.

Machado referred to such fake content over Indian failed air strike against Pakistan last year which did not receive the EU's blessing.

It's not the first time a site with seemingly EU credentials looks to be backed by the Indian Srivastava Group.

In Brussels, a website called EPToday was part of an operation that would highlight anti-Pakistan comments by some MEPs and events held at the European Parliament where Pakistan would be criticized — normally by the Srivastava-backed groups like WESTT or South Asia Democracy Forum.

Those comments and events would then also be picked up and amplified by news outlets in India. It was shut down days after POLITICO reported on it, with research from EU DisinfoLab. Its Twitter handle was suspended, and its Facebook page disappeared.

EU DisinfoLab said EU Chronicle, which went live in May 2020, is doing the same thing. The website published articles with headlines like "Follow the money — Pakistan's money laundering and terror financing trail" and "Pakistan – Where the rate of growth in graveyards is bigger than the economic growth." Most of these articles were published anonymously.

The website's Twitter handle has published a series of anti Pakistan videos.

The Names of the website's staffers on the website are "probably not real," according to EU DisinfoLab, and the articles attributed to them were also syndicated content published automatically.

A Google search provided no links to EU Chronicle journalists' profiles apart from where they are mentioned in EU Chronicle. The company's address directed to a Regus office park in Ghent.

None of the people listed as EU Chronicle journalists replied to a request for comment.

The articles with real bylines include European lawmakers, either with or without their consent. Grzegorz Tobiszowski (Polish, ECR) and Giuseppe Milazzo (Italian, EPP), denied having written the opinion pieces.

Tobiszowski "has never been interviewed by EU Chronicle on any topic and hasn't provided them any comments whatsoever," his office said.

Milazzo, whose name appeared on an article said he was not asked to write anything for the site. "I don't know how they could quote us without saying anything at all." According to DisinfoLab, nine out of the 11 MEPs who appeared in EU Chronicle also had ties to the Srivastava Group either because they participated in the Kashmir visit or they wrote for EPToday.

Most of them come belong to the far right, highlighting the ideological alignment between Europe and India's nationalisms.

"If you have a government led by a very right-wing, anti-Muslim nationalist, of course that's going to appeal to the Islamophobic, right-wing, nationalist Europeans," said former U.K. MEP Julie Ward, who was also approached by Madi Sharma to write anti-Pakistan content when she was still in the European Parliament.