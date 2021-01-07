UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Disinformation Lab Expose Indian Nefarious Designs Against Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

EU Disinformation Lab expose Indian nefarious designs against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Mayor of Rugby, Councilor Dr. James Shera Thursday appreciated the report issued by a Brussels based NGO (EU Disinformation Lab), that exposed Indian nefarious designs against Pakistan through use of fake websites network.

He condemned such efforts to malign and spread the message of hatred and violence against Pakistan and endangering Pakistani community in foreign countries.

Dr Shera said, "The revealed shameless act included details of several identities theft, impersonation of EU institutions, 750 plus fake media outlets covering 116 countries and 550 plus websites domain Names registered." Dr. Shera added, "EU Disinformation Lab report uncovers 15 years long Indian based operations to discredit Pakistan in EU and UNHCR forums is a criminal act. The Indian Srivastava Group, Indian media house ANI and their collaborators, have been working massively for one and half decade to destroy a sovereign country's image globally by resurrecting dead people and abusing the UN and EU systems fraudulently, said a press release received here.

" We, the Christian Community of Pakistani origin, express our solidarity with Pakistan and urge mischievous elements to be accounted. We understand that there are problems and challenges concerning the minorities in Pakistan, but as the UK based Pakistani Christians, we standby with our government to address these issues immediately, and totally condemn these attempts to discredit our beloved country."This statement has been endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders including: Dr Peter David, Councilor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Mr Michael Massey, Mr. Samson Javed, Rt. Revd Bishop Dr. Nadeem Bhinder, Mr. Saleem Khokhar ex-MPA, Mr Qamar Rafiq, and Mr Tahier Solomon.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Christian Community United Nations Brussels David Bishop United Kingdom Criminals Christian Media Government UNHCR

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

26 minutes ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

36 minutes ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

41 minutes ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

42 minutes ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

59 minutes ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.