EU envoy calls for value-addition to exploit GSP Plus status full potential

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara has stressed the need for more value-addition and product diversity to exploit the full potential of market access to the EU countries under GSP Plus regime for Pakistan, as country's exports to the EU have increased by 62% after the grant of this status in 2014.In a meeting, hosted in honour of the Ambassador by the All Pakistan Business Forum, she said that the EU can assist Pakistan to expand its exports and uplift its industry through collaboration with the APBF by launching joint ventures in various sectors.The envoy, on this occasion, briefed the APBF about her focus and priorities while appreciating the talent and potential of Pakistani nation.

She said Pakistani businessmen should reach out to the outside world to show the potential of their products that would help in attracting more investment and promoting trade.

She said both Pakistan and the EU countries should focus on diversification to improve trade and identify other potential areas of mutual cooperation.The Ambassador appreciated the role of APBF in boosting trade activities in the region and added that her embassy would be in touch with the Forum to increase the bilateral ties.

The Idea of holding a conference and seminar in collaboration with the APBF on Ease of doing business and climate change was also discussed.The EU Ambassador appreciated the APBF dedicated efforts for the uplift of Pakistan economy, saying it's a beautiful country and has a great potential.

She said that Pakistan can make more progress by putting in best efforts for Skill Workforce development and EU can also take some positive step to support it.