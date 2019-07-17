UrduPoint.com
EU Envoy Calls On Abdul Razzaq Dawood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:47 PM

EU envoy calls on Abdul Razzaq Dawood

European Union (EU) envoy has called on Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Trade and the two have agreed upon beefing up economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) European Union (EU) envoy has called on Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Trade and the two have agreed upon beefing up economic cooperation.The EU envoy met Abdul Razzaq Dawood on Wednesday and during the meeting it was agreed to bolster Pakistan exports and economic cooperation with EU.

Abdul Razzaq Dawood said government is extending facilities to foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan and foreign investors should also take advantage of these facilities.EU Envoy said Pakistan should place focus on value addition in terms of export Products and Pakistan can promote exports by introducing new goods.

