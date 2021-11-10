(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including current situation of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries, adding, "and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests."The visiting dignitary pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.