UrduPoint.com

EU Envoy Calls On COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa; Lauds Pakistan's Role In Afghan Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:41 PM

EU envoy calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa; lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including current situation of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries, adding, "and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests."The visiting dignitary pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR European Union General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media All

Recent Stories

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal ..

RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal Supreme Council Affairs

16 minutes ago
 Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commenda ..

Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commendable: Mian Zahid Hussain

20 minutes ago
 PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EV ..

PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EVMs, electoral reforms

22 minutes ago
 Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Tren ..

Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King sm ..

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health adopts global traceability stan ..

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability standards in health products

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.