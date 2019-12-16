UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Envoy Calls On Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:29 PM

EU envoy calls on Governor Punjab

The European Union Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed various matters including diplomatic relations during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The European Union Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed various matters including diplomatic relations during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara discussed GSP-Plus status, Pak-Europe relations, Kashmir issue, regional situation and other issues.

Sarwar thanked the European Parliament for supporting Pakistan in the case of extension in GSP-Plus status.

He said Pakistan was the only country that established centers at Federal and provincial level to ensure implementation of international laws.

He added that sacrifices of APS martyrs would not go in vain, adding, the whole nation saluted sacrifices of the martyrs.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan was a peaceful country where investors and tourists from across the world were provided complete security and other facilities. Pakistan had always talked about peace but India's war hysteria, Kashmir issue and tension in the region had endangered the peace, he added.

He urged the European Parliament and other international organizations to play their role for the settlement of Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Governor Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Parliament European Union From

Recent Stories

Italian Christmas Festival in Moscow Borne Out of ..

1 minute ago

E-cigarettes raise lung disease risks, but less th ..

1 minute ago

Trump impeachment showdown as Democrats seek to sh ..

1 minute ago

Iconic Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi to be managed by ..

16 minutes ago

China's State Council Information Office holds New ..

2 minutes ago

DIGP South discusses security plan for Christmas, ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.