EU envoy calls on Governor Punjab

The European Union Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed various matters including diplomatic relations during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The European Union Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed various matters including diplomatic relations during a meeting at the Governor 's House here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara discussed GSP-Plus status, Pak-Europe relations, Kashmir issue, regional situation and other issues.

Sarwar thanked the European Parliament for supporting Pakistan in the case of extension in GSP-Plus status.

He said Pakistan was the only country that established centers at Federal and provincial level to ensure implementation of international laws.

He added that sacrifices of APS martyrs would not go in vain, adding, the whole nation saluted sacrifices of the martyrs.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan was a peaceful country where investors and tourists from across the world were provided complete security and other facilities. Pakistan had always talked about peace but India's war hysteria, Kashmir issue and tension in the region had endangered the peace, he added.

He urged the European Parliament and other international organizations to play their role for the settlement of Kashmir issue.