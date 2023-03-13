UrduPoint.com

EU Envoy Calls On KP CM, Discusses Public Welfare Projects

Published March 13, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Dr. Riina kionka, European Union's Ambassador to Pakistan on Monday called on Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammed Azam Khan.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest with a special focus on public welfare projects being carried out with the cooperation of the European Union in the province.

First Secretary Cooperation Mr. Sven Ruesch and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal were also present on the occasion. Dr. Riina Kionka expressed her condolences and sorrow over the brutal blast in the Peshawar police line that claimed precious human lives.

The caretaker Chief Minister, while talking on the occasion, said that the European Union is providing support in various social sectors of the province adding that the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highly valued and appreciated their cooperation.

"We are looking forward to the same cooperation in the future as well," the chief minister remarked and said that the provincial government is looking forward to special support from the Union in the newly merged districts of the province.

He said that the government is going all out for the development of merged areas; however, cooperation from the international development partners is of vital importance in this regard.

Muhammad Azam khan remarked that the people of merged areas had been suffering from multiple challenges for the last forty years due to war in bordering Afghanistan, and added that the people of merged districts need and deserve special focus in order to bring them into the mainstream of development and prosperity.

The difficulties and problems of merged areas can substantially be reduced by focusing on technical and vocational education, rural development, health and other social sectors.

Dr. Riina Kionka on the occasion said that the European Union in its upcoming support programs will have special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

