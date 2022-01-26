EU envoy calls on KP minister, assures cooperation to develop merged areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Ambassador of European Union (EU) to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara Wednesday met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Iqbal Wazir and discussed various matters relating to North Waziristan.

The minister informed the visiting dignitary about health, education and infrastructure projects in North Waziristan and said that government has taken result oriented steps to develop merged districts.

He said that efforts of government would impact development of these terrorism affected areas in a positive manner adding that people of these areas would get all the basic amenities of lives like other areas of the province.

Androulla Kaminara appreciated the steps of government and assured that cooperation would be extended to bring tribal areas in mainstream of development.

EU envoy said that government be provided assistance to develop health, education and infrastructure facilities in merged districts.