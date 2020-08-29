EU envoy condoles over deaths in Karachi rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Friday condoled over the death of dozens of people consequent to the unprecedented rainfalls in Karachi which also affected many others.

On behalf of the European Union, she said that our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wished speedy recovery to the injured. She said that it was saddening to learn that 19 people were killed by rain related incidents in Karachi, she said in a tweet.

Conveying her sympathy, she said "My consolations are with the victims and their families.

The EU will keep supporting the resilience of the most vulnerable."She reiterated that the climate change remained high on the agenda of German government.