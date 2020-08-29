UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Envoy Condoles Over Deaths In Karachi Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

EU envoy condoles over deaths in Karachi rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Friday condoled over the death of dozens of people consequent to the unprecedented rainfalls in Karachi which also affected many others.

On behalf of the European Union, she said that our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wished speedy recovery to the injured. She said that it was saddening to learn that 19 people were killed by rain related incidents in Karachi, she said in a tweet.

Conveying her sympathy, she said "My consolations are with the victims and their families.

The EU will keep supporting the resilience of the most vulnerable."She reiterated that the climate change remained high on the agenda of German government.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured German European Union Government

Recent Stories

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

42 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

57 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

3 hours ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.