UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Envoy, Delegation Calls On COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

EU envoy, delegation calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A European Union (EU) delegation led by Ambassador of EU Androulla Kaminara, Tuesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest , regional security including Afghan Reconciliation Process, situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ& K) were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Ambassadors of different countries including Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden , Deputy Head of Missions of France and Hungary, Charge of Affaires of Greece, Attaché (Political Affaires) of Austria and Senior Technical Advisor MOFA of Denmark were also part of delegation.

Visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's role for peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Army ISPR France European Union General Qamar Javed Bajwa Germany Jammu Austria Spain Italy Belgium Poland Czech Republic Romania Sweden Netherlands Hungary Greece Denmark

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

19 minutes ago

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

1 hour ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

2 hours ago

JCPOA Dispute Mechanism Unlikely to Be Discussed b ..

1 minute ago

IOM Appeals for Over $119Mln in Aid for South Suda ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.