EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully holding OIC meeting

Androulla Kaminara says that European Union has provided three million euros' humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara has congratulated Pakistan for successfully holding 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Androulla Kaminara said EU's staff in Afghanistan is working day and night to reach Afghans through United Nations and other humanitarian partners.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has thanked all departments including National Assembly, Senate Secretariats, Pakistan Military and people linked with the Foreign Office for successfully conducting the 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC.

In statement on Monday, he said the participation of 20 Foreign Ministers and 10 Deputy Foreign Ministers in the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is a great achievement for Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said around 437 delegates attended this historic meeting held in Pakistan and we succeeded in establishing a trust fund for Afghanistan.

He said we also introduced resolution to revive Afghanistan's banking system which is a great development.

The Foreign Minister said from a public perspective, the United States should reconsider its decision regarding Afghanistan.

He also thanked the local and foreign media who reported this Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC.