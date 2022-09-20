UrduPoint.com

EU Envoy Meets COAS, Expresses Grief Over Flood Devastation: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of European Union (EU) Dr Riina Kionka Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and expressed her grief over the devastation caused by catastrophic floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries, adding, "we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

" The COAS congratulated the ambassador for assuming her new appointment.

Both the dignitaries hoped to further enhance bilateral engagement based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

She also appreciated Pakistan's Army efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas and pledged to play her role enhancing relations between Pakistan and EU.

The COAS thanked for the EU's support and reiterated that assistance from the global partners would be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.

