EU envoy meets PA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka visited the Punjab Assembly (PA) and met Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan here at his office on Monday.

The meeting involved discussions on ongoing welfare projects being implemented in collaboration with the European Union. Topics of mutual interest, such as the continuity of Pakistan's democratic system, institutional strengthening, and parliamentary supremacy were also discussed.

Also present at the meeting were Secretary General Chaudhry Aamir Habib, EU Team Leader Sebastien Lorion, and Faisal Butter, Provincial Coordinator for the Sustainable Parliament Project.

PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan appreciated the EU's ongoing and proposed projects in Pakistan. He emphasized Pakistan's deep value for its longstanding and friendly relations with the European Union and highlighted that enhancing economic cooperation is key to achieving sustainable development goals.

The Speaker stressed that increased interaction between parliaments will help further strengthen bilateral relations. He also remarked, "The resolution of public issues lies in the supremacy of Parliament. Keeping the public informed about Assembly proceedings is a top priority."

The Speaker informed the EU Ambassador about the recent amendments to the Punjab Assembly’s rules and procedures, highlighting that standing committee hearings are now open to the media instead of being held in-camera.

He acknowledged the EU as a key partner for Pakistan in the fields of trade and investment.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further noted that Pakistan is a peaceful nation striving for friendly relations with its neighbors and progressing on the path of social and economic development. He assured the Ambassador of full cooperation from the Punjab Assembly.

In response, EU Ambassador Riina Kionka expressed the European Union’s continued support for Pakistan and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to stabilizing Pakistan's economy through initiatives like GSP+ (Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus).

The meeting was also attended by Staff Officer to the Speaker, Imad Hussain Bhalli, Advisor to the Speaker, Usama Khawar, Media Coordinator Rao Majid Ali, and Director PDU, Asifa Khan.

Later, PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan laid the foundation stone for the new media briefing hall in the Punjab Assembly. On this occasion, the Speaker remarked that the new hall will be equipped with all necessary facilities for the media and instructed the Building Department to expedite its construction.

The event was also attended by Secretary General Chaudhry Aamir Habib, and Assembly members Uzma Kardar and Rana Arshad.