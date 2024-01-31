- Home
EU Envoy On Religious Freedom, Calls On Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 05:44 PM
Special Envoy of the European Union on Freedom of Religion and Beliefs Frans Van Daele called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Special Envoy of the European Union on Freedom of Religion and Beliefs Frans Van Daele called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday.
In the meeting, they discussed the growing trends of religious intolerance and the promotion of interfaith harmony.
The EU envoy welcomed the foreign minister in Brussels who is on an official visit here.
Both sides emphasised for reducing the trends of intolerance and the promotion of respect for each other's beliefs for mutual co-existence.
