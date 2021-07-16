EU envoy underscores need of implementing conventions on human, labor rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ambassador of European Union in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, Friday, said that EU and Pakistan business Council would be formed to strengthen the bilateral trade and economic ties with a particular focus on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at a meeting during a visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) the EU Ambassador discussed possibilities of further improving EU-Pakistan bilateral trade and said that European Union was committed to working together to facilitate EU's trade in Karachi and the rest of the country.

Androulla Kaminara has stressed the need of ensuring implementation of conventions on human and labor rights so that the GSP plus status granted to Pakistan by EU continues without any issue. However, she said in the 2020 review report, Pakistan had gained a significant improvement in certain areas but a lot more needs to be done in other sectors as well.

She stated that progress on reforms and implementation of conventions was reviewed biennially and special trade incentives like GSP status would withdrawn if the report found that country was not fully abiding by obligations.

Appreciating progress in some of the conventions out of total 27 conventions signed by Pakistan including legislation for the protection of the journalist community, she emphasized the need to expedite reforms and steps for legislation on disappearance, torture, abuse and inspection of factories to meet all EU obligations.

Earlier, President KCCI M. Shariq Vohra, while welcoming the EU Ambassador, emphasized that EU's GSP Plus has helped Pakistan to fight terrorism and bring peace to the world. "This GSP plus, which created abundant employment opportunities that helped in dealing with the economic crises to an extent, should not be disturbed and the European Union must continue it for a longer period of time to enable the industry dealing with challenges in a highly competitive world", he added.

He also stressed that the Government of Pakistan must expedite legislation process so that all such legislations which were either required by European Union must be approved and legislated at the earliest which would help Pakistan retain its GSP Plus status.

He also emphasized that European Union must work closely and more actively with the Karachi Chamber while reviewing the progress and impact of GSP Plus on Pakistan's economy and businesses.

Senior Vice President KCCI M. Saqib Goodluck, chairman of KCCI's Diplomatic Missions and Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Junaid Mundia, former President KCCI Majyd Aziz and KCCI Managing Committee Members attended the meeting.