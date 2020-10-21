EU envoys discuss interfaith dialogue with CII chairman

The European Union countries' ambassadors on Wednesday met Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz and discussed the vitality of interfaith dialogue and peace in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The European Union countries' ambassadors on Wednesday met Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz and discussed the vitality of interfaith dialogue and peace in the world.

"Today the EU ambassadors had a very interesting and constructive discussion (with) the Chairman (Council) of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz," Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said on Twitter.

She said the dialogue and further understanding was vital for achieving the mutual objective of inter-faith dialogue and peace in the world.

The meeting took place in wake of strong condemnation of the republication of blasphemous caricature in French magazine Charlie Hebdo which had prompted protests across the Muslim world.

Even Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address at the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, highlighted the issue of blasphemous caricatures and Islamophobia besides suggesting the UN General Assembly to declare an "International Day to Combat Islamophobia.""Incidents in Europe, including republication of blasphemous sketches by Charlie Hebdo, are recent examples. We stress that willful provocations and incitement to hate and violence must be universally outlawed," the prime minister remarked.