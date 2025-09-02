Open Menu

EU Extends Condolences Over Loss Of Lives Caused By Floods In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM

EU extends condolences over loss of lives caused by floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday received a call from EU High Representative/Vice President, Kaja Kallas.

The EU HR/VP conveyed condolences on the tragic loss of lives caused by the recent floods and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. She also affirmed the EU’s support for Pakistan’s relief and recovery efforts.

The deputy PM thanked her for the expression of solidarity and support, underscoring Pakistan’s vulnerability as one of the countries most severely impacted by the climate crisis.

They expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in Pakistan-EU engagements and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, particularly climate action, building resilience, and sustainable recovery.

