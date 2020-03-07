EU extends GSP plus status for Pakistan till  2022

(@fidahassanain)

Advisor to PM on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood asks business community to diversify their exports to capitalize on this opportunity to the optimum.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) European Union extended GSP plus status for Pakistan till 2022, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan would continue to avail tariff preferences in European Union under the GSP Plus after this extension. He said this would strengthen Pakistan’s resolve to continue to improve the social and economic conditions of its people.

He asked the business community to diversify their exports to capitalize on this opportunity to the optimum.

Last year in Nov, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visit Europe to muster support for three years extension in GSP Plus status for Pakistan.

He will also highlight the blatant human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.