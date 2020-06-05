UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Extends Pakistan GSP Plus Status Till 2022: Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:19 PM

EU extends Pakistan GSP Plus status till 2022: Senate told

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday informed the Senate that European Union (EU) has extended Pakistan GSP Plus status till 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday informed the Senate that European Union (EU) has extended Pakistan GSP Plus status till 2022.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, the adviser said as a result of the EU's "Special Incentive Arrangement for Good Governance and Sustainable Development", Pakistan was given the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus, which allowed Pakistani products to have duty free access to EU on 91% tariff lines. Pakistan's total trade with EU in 2018-19 was $ 14,158.29 million and total exports to EU remained $ 7,986.11 million against imports of $ 6,172.18 million during the said period.

He said the trade balance of $ 1,813.93 million in 2018-19 remained in favour of Pakistan. This arrangement has helped Pakistani products to compete successfully with similar products originating from other competing countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, Turkey and Vietnam etc.

Pakistani products have duty free access on 91 % of EU's tariff lines to all 27-member states of the European Union (EU) since 1st January 2014.

The preferential access sectors include textiles, leather, surgical and sports goods and also non-traditional sectors including light engineering dry fruits, marble, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals.

The EU GSP + has been granted to Pakistan for 10 years from 1st January 2014 to 31st December 2023.

The GSP+ was linked to the implementation of the 27 UN Conventions and a biennial Review is carried out by the EU to monitor the compliance of Pakistan with its treaty obligations, he said.

Abdul Razak Dawood said three biennial reviews have been successfully concluded in 2016, 2018 and 2020 and the EU GSP+ facility for Pakistan was to continue.

He said the EU Monitoring Mission was expected to visit Pakistan in the first quarter of the current year. The concerns raised by the EU regarding human rights, labour rights, climate change and governance, in the Report of the Third Biennial Review of GSP+ have already been shared with the concerned quarters, he said.

He said continued compliance with the 27 UN Conventions was mandatory for Pakistan to retain this status as GSP Plus was very important for Pakistan and it was the collective responsibility of media, politicians and business community for its continuity in making a successful case for Pakistan.

To a supplementary question, Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan has got orders for the export of personal protective equipment against Coronavirus.

The Adviser said the country's fruits, vegetables, meat and poultry exports to the middle Eastern countries witnessed 36 per cent growth over the last twelve months.

Responding to a question, Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan enjoyed close and cordial relations with Turkey and was negotiating a Free Trade Agreement with it to promote trade relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Prime Minister Sports Bangladesh United Nations Exports Business Turkey China European Union Visit Vietnam January December 2016 2018 2020 Commerce Textile Media All From Agreement Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt's steps to provide low cost electricity to in ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns online blasphemous c ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner pays visit to bazaars to monit ..

2 minutes ago

EU Interior Ministers Favor Extending Entry Restri ..

2 minutes ago

French Foreign Ministry Denies Harboring Venezuela ..

9 minutes ago

UK's MI5 Considers Theory of COVID-19 Originating ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.