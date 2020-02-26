Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said Pakistan particularly Sindh has wrestled successfully against the terrorism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said Pakistan particularly Sindh has wrestled successfully against the terrorism.

Addressing a launching ceremony of Pakistan's Action to Counter Terrorism (PACT) - Sindh jointly developed by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) at a local hotel, he said "Terrorism is a global challenge and it has no country and know no boundaries, the Sindh government with support of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh successfully restored rule of law in the province." Murad Ali Shah said that the country under its National Action Plan which received unconditional support from all the stakeholders, launched operations against the terrorists across the country.With Operation Raddul Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb eliminated terrorism from Pakistan.

Sindh Chief Minister said that Sindh Apex Committee was formed under NAP and the Sindh government took stringent measures taken to tackle the issue, fruits of which yielded positive results. He recalled that the last unfortunate terror incident took place around 3 years ago and he credited Rangers and Army for the restoration of peace in the province.

He noted that the PACT-Sindh would support government's efforts to ensure rule of law in the province.

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara in her key remarks said that strong international collaboration to counter terrorism was the need of the hour. It remained a top priority in the EU's security dialogue with Pakistan and PACT Sindh falls under the framework of our common objectives and showcases our strong partnership.

Officer-in-charge UNODC Danilo Campisi highlighted the mandate of UNODC and the importance of the PACT-Sindh project.

He mentioned that UNODC has been collaborating with the government of Pakistan for over 40 years for delivering technical assistance in areas of priority to the host government and it is the evident success of PACT that led to an invitation from the government of Pakistan for its expansion to Sindh province.

Campisi said the project would be focusing on strengthening the capacities of investigating and prosecuting officials.

NACTA Director General Shahzada Sultan on the occasion said that the PACT � Sindh project with lifecycle of 18 months would be focusing on three outcomes.

Firstly, it would be prioritizing to enhance investigation processes and the use of forensic evidence by the Sindh Police Counter Terrorism Department for the preparation of terrorism cases. Secondly, strengthening the capacity of the Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department and Judiciary to effectively prosecute and adjudicate terrorism cases and lastly the project would work on improving provincial and inter-provincial coordination on counter terrorism, to strengthen capacity on counter terrorism related strategic analysis and to promote greater judicial integrity and human rights compliant judicial processes in terrorism cases.

Sindh Secretary Home Dr. Usman Chachar expressed the commitment to work with the international partners in overcoming the challenges posed by terrorism and its financing.

Earlier in his opening remarks, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Member Policy Asif Paracha said that the PACT-Sindh has been developed in close coordination with provincial home department. He said that NACTA welcomes UNODC which aims at to strengthen the government of Pakistan's response to the challenge of terrorism.

He also appreciated the role of the international community particularly the European Union and UNODC in working closely with NACTA in delivering technical support to Pakistan to prevent and counter terrorism.

The PACT � Sindh with the financial support of 4 million Euros by the EU and duration of lifecycle of 18 months from February 2020 to July 2021 with stakeholders including Sindh Police, Prosecutors, Judges, Academics, and Forensic Experts would be monitored by the Project Steering Committee.

The Project Steering Committee was chaired by NACTA with representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Economics Affairs Division, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Sindh Home Department, Sindh Police, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department, Sindh Judicial academy, UNODC and EU.

The launching ceremony of the project was attended by officials of law enforcement agencies, members of civil society, legal fraternity, students and others in large number.