EU Funded-project Delegation Calls On Deputy Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:28 PM

A European Union (EU) funded project "Support to Parliamentary Development in Pakistan" delegation headed by Christopher Shield called on Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Laghari at her chamber here on Thursday

The delegation apprised Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly of Sindh Rehana Laghari that the European Union had recently approved the Project for members and staff of National and Provincial assemblies of Pakistan for enhancing legislation, effective oversight, budgetary and representation capacity by providing technical support, professional development, orientation programs and various intellectual and knowledge resources.

The Deputy Speaker assured the delegation of her full cooperation and said that the learning sessions are mandatory for the development of members and staff of assembly for effective law making.

She said that the members of Sindh Assembly are always interested in information and awareness programs and regularly participate in these informative programs and learn about the activities and history of various legislative assemblies of the world.

More Stories From Pakistan

