UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Funding Supports Communities Devastated By Floods In Sindh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

EU funding supports communities devastated by floods in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :European Union (EU) had contributed tens of thousands of families in Sindh Province which received food and cash assistance from WFP in the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit the country in August.

Support from committed donors like the EU allowed WFP to reach over 71,000 people, who were most affected by the disaster, with in-kind food assistance by early September.

The second phase of the response is currently underway, aiming to support 117,000 people. Each family will receive PKR 15,000 (EUR 76) in cash that will help them meet their food and other essential needs, said a press release issued here.

"The unconditional cash support from the EU has enabled the most vulnerable families to cover their essential food and non-food needs such as medicine, water and shelter repairs," WFP Pakistan Representative and Country Director, Chris Kaye said.

Apart from the food and cash assistance, the EU's support has allowed WFP to produce and disseminate information packages on nutrition and hygiene among mothers and children across Sindh Province. Another awareness-raising initiative has sensitised communities to the importance of precautionary measures preventing the spread of COVID-19 and dengue.

WFP's emergency response has been coordinated with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and implementing partners including ACTED and Secours Islamique France (SIF).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Dengue United Nations Water France European Union Euro Pakistani Rupee August September Family From

Recent Stories

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

13 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

34 minutes ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

58 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

1 hour ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

1 hour ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.