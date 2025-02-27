EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

Pakistan moves towards a more resilient and inclusive social protection system with EU and German support, as policymakers, experts, and international partners gather in Karachi for the Second National Social Protection Conference

With the support and funding of the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Second National Social Protection Conference has taken place in Karachi, driving urgent action towards a more adaptive, data-driven, and climate-resilient framework in Pakistan, said a press release.

Hosted by GIZ, the conference is organised in collaboration with the federal and provincial governments and in partnership with the KfW Development Bank, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the United Nations.

As the conference concludes, stakeholders reaffirm their commitment to advancing social protection through coordinated policies, data-driven solutions, and sustainable financing. Building on the success of the first National Social Protection Conference in 2023, this year’s event fostered partnerships, shared best practices, and explored strategies to strengthen federal-provincial coordination, integrate climate resilience, and enhance digital innovation in social protection programmes.

These discussions will inform future reforms to improve resilience and reduce vulnerabilities across Pakistan.

Speaking at the conference’s conclusion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister, Ministry of Planning, Development and Energy stressed the province’s commitment to adaptive social protection as a tool for reducing vulnerabilities and responding to crises. He outlined key initiatives of the Sindh Government, including the Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA), MAMTA Programme, Women Agricultural Workers Programme, Bhook Mitao Programme, and the Sindh People's Housing Initiative, which integrates climate resilience and social protection.

"Let this conference serve not as an end, but as a catalyst for sustained collaboration and innovation in social protection," he stated, underscoring the importance of continued efforts to strengthen social protection frameworks.

He further highlighted collaboration with the EU and German Development Cooperation in institutionalising disaster risk management and enhancing the Unified Beneficiary Registry. "Sindh is committed to playing its role in implementing these principles and fostering an integrated, resilient, and adaptive social protection system," he affirmed, calling for enhanced federal-provincial coordination, digital innovation, and sustainable financing to ensure long-term impact.

Ms. Meriem El Harouchi, First Secretary, Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan, reiterated the EU’s commitment to strengthening adaptive social protection in Pakistan. Acknowledging the progress made, she welcomed key conference outcomes such as the Charter for Social Protection, the Sindh Provincial Steering Committee, and the Interprovincial Learning Forum, calling them crucial steps towards sustainable reforms. "Social protection must be long-term, shock-responsive, and integrated with climate resilience efforts," she emphasised. Ms. Meriem stressed that investment in social protection is an investment in economic growth and human capital.

Speaking at the conference’s conclusion, Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), stressed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding and strengthening its social protection framework.

She noted that BISP, established in 2008, has grown into the largest social safety net in Asia. “BISP is not just a programme; it is a symbol of hope, empowerment, and resilience. It embodies the belief that social protection is not a privilege but a fundamental right,” she stated, outlining the programme’s role in uplifting the most vulnerable segments of society.

Dr. Ruediger Lotz, German Consul General, reaffirmed Germany’s strong commitment to social protection and inclusive development in Pakistan, stressing the long-standing partnership and ‘Dosti’ (friendship) between the two nations. He acknowledged the success of the first National Social Protection Conference in 2023 and its role as part of Team Europe’s efforts in advancing social protection reforms. He highlighted the importance of robust partnerships, digitalisation, and resilience-building as key areas for innovation and impact.

Speaking at the Second National Social Protection Conference, Mr. Najam Ahmed Shah, Chairman, Planning and Development Board, Government of Sindh, reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to build sustainable social protection system. He highlighted the Social Protection Authority Act (2022) and the Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA), which developed the Sindh Social Registry to identify and support vulnerable populations.

Ms. Maria-Jose Poddey, Country Director for GIZ Pakistan, underscored the importance of collective action in strengthening Pakistan’s social protection system. She noted GIZ’s longstanding commitment, on behalf of the German Development Cooperation and the EU, to advancing social protection, including social health and adaptive social protection. She stressed the significance of collaboration, digital innovation, and financial sustainability in driving reforms and expressed confidence that the conference would lead to meaningful steps towards a more inclusive and resilient social protection framework.

Ms. Johanna Knoess, Head of Social Protection at GIZ Pakistan, emphasised that discussions must be translated into action, ensuring that collective efforts lead to tangible improvements in social protection for all.

Mr. Naveed Akbar, DG BISP, delivered a recap of the First National Social Protection Conference. 'The First National Social Protection Conference was a critical step towards unifying fragmented discussions around social protection. It enabled us to identify key areas where collaboration was needed and resulted in the signing of the Bhurban Declaration,' he stated.

Over three days, experts, policymakers, and practitioners from various sectors—including social protection, climate change, finance, and disaster resilience—engaged in discussions on governance, financing, and sustainable livelihoods. Representatives from international organisations, government ministries, and development agencies shared insights and best practices. Panel discussions and case studies, featuring contributions from the World Bank, UNICEF, GIZ, KfW, ADB, and IFAD, explored key issues such as digital infrastructure, climate risk transfer, and skills development, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to strengthen social protection systems.