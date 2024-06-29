EU, Germany’s support to TVET will enhance youth skills: Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday said the European Union(EU) and Germany's support for Pakistan's Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) sector would empower the youth with enhanced skills, leading to better employment opportunities.

Addressing the National TVET Competition for Excellence, he praised the role of international agencies in providing technical support for youth skills programmes in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistani youth have the talent to play a pivotal role in advancing the country towards fast-paced development supported by the EU and other developed institutes.

“Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes aimed to significantly enhance the nation's socio-economic development.”

This was the key message at the National TVET Competition for Excellence held at the NAVTTC Centre of Excellence in Modern Technologies, an event dedicated to identifying Centers of Excellence in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The initiative, supported by the TVET Sector Support Programme is co-funded by the European Union and the Federal Republic of Germany, which is being implemented by GIZ and the British Council in collaboration with NAVTTC.

The transformation journey began with a call for proposals earlier this year, followed by a thorough scrutiny process and regional competitions.

NAVTTC's selection process included issuing letters to Chief Secretaries of EU-funded regions and widespread announcements on social and digital media, which attracted 184 applications.

Despite the high interest, only 103 institutes provided verifiable evidence, leading to the formation of committees for scrutiny.

This culminated in regional competitions, resulting in the shortlisting of the top 6 institutes from Gilgit Baltistan, the top 10 from Baluchistan, and the top 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this phase of the Programme, eight institutions will be transformed into Sector-Specific Centers of Excellence, and 45 TVET institutes will be enhanced into Model Institutes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Baluchistan.

These institutes will feature modern labs, workshops, digitized systems, career counselling, job placement centres, business incubation, research and innovation facilities, and international linkages.

NAVTTC's chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmed and ED NAVTTC Amir Jan also commended the competitive process, noting that it ensures transparency and sets higher standards for the TVET sector in the country.

The TVET Sector Support Programme is a five-year initiative aimed at improving Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape by increasing access to training in high-demand professions for both women and men for jobs in emerging green and digital fields, resulting in advancing human capital development in Pakistan.