EU gives equipment worth 1 mln Euro for KPK local community projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Friday handed over equipment worth one million Euro to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local government.

The consignment will be utilize for implementation of Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) Policy in 13 districts of of the province.

Talking to APP, she said that the European Union (EU) supported the KP government in its effort to integrate poor regions and those affected by militancy and natural disasters into the national development agenda.

It will be ensure by improving access to basic public services, enhancing sustainable livelihoods and strengthening the trust between local government and communities in rural areas of the province ,she added.

The envoy said the EU had provided direct support to the KP budget for implementing CDLD policy that will enable local communities to access additional public funds to implement small public infrastructure schemes such as paths, walking bridges, additional classrooms, health centers, irrigation channels and water pumps.

To a question, Androulla Kaminara said that the EU funded projects and programmes were helping to address the global and local challenges.

The reduction of poverty was EU key objective that would be achieved by increasing the coverage in health, education, water and sanitation and irrigation for poor rural communities through an inclusive planning and investment process at the village level, she added.

The EU envoy also lauded the services rendered by the official of KP local government and said their commitment and hard work were directly benefiting the rural communities.