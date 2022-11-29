EU hands over mobile food testing lab to Sindh

European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka has handed over the keys of a mobile food-testing laboratory to the Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka has handed over the keys of a mobile food-testing laboratory to the Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

This was done in a ceremony held at Director General Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control office here, as part of the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project, funded by the European Union, and implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC), said a statement on Tuesday.

Sindh Minister for Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the purpose of establishing SFA is to ensure adulteration-free food items to the people of Sindh and mobile food testing lab will definitely help SFA to perform its functions more effectively.

On this occasion, Secretary Food Raja Khurram Shehzad Umer, DG SFA Imran Bhatti and other officers were also present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Riina Kionka said, "The EU is glad to be one of the main donors working to improve the food quality in Sindh. We see food safety not only as important for public health perspective, but also economically: Safe quality products open up access to new and premium markets for the agriculture sector.

" The handing over of food testing lab was a result of following an assessment of the Food Authorities of Sindh and Balochistan in 2020, GRASP identified the need to provide mobile food testing facilities to both provinces to help support the implementation of food safety standards and overall quality assurance of food items being supplied to markets.

As part of its duties, the van will also be used to check for food contamination to ensure, in particularly processed foods, are free from undeclared ingredients, are accurately labelled and are compliant with relevant food safety standards and rules.

Equipped with a suite of testing technology, along with its crew of technicians, the van will provide on the spot scientific expertise to help support both consumer confidence and public health.

Through GRASP, officials of SFA have also been trained on Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) compliance issues in relation to the requirement for wider market access, including towards potential international exports, in addition to supporting and reviewing regulatory and operational frameworks of the authority, towards its overall strengthening and operational capacity.