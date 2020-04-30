EU hands over PPE worth Rs. 2.5 million to Commissioner Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

The Commissioner, Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer ul Islam on Thursday received a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provided by the European Union (EU) under Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) Program of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Commissioner, Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer ul islam on Thursday received a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provided by the European Union (EU) under Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) Program of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government.

The protective kits, worth Rs.2.5 million, were further dispatched to the three districts, Haripur, Battagram and Torghar, for the doctors, paramedics and others medical staff deputed for the treatment of the patients affected by a coronavirus The provincial officials of CDLD, DCs and Health Officers of all the three districts were present on this occasion.

Extending gratitude to EU for contributing PPE to support KPK government in COVID-19 response, the Commissioner Hazara said that contributions by relief and other organizations for catering the needs of healthcare professionals was inevitable, and added that CDLD's decision for suspending its development program for the time being and participating in the Government's struggle against coronavirus was laudable.

Referring to the rapid spread of coronavirus around the world, the Commissioner expressed fear that the ongoing fight against the deadly disease could last at least two years, therefore, all government and non-government organizations are required to utilize their human as well as financial resources very carefully.

He said that in the current critical state of the economy, we would also have to impede the nefarious designs of the vested interest and warned that the provincial government has decided to conduct a strict and accountable audit of the funds disbursed for coronavirus preventive measures.

Syed Zaheer ul Islam directed the concerned DCs and DHOs to ensure fair and judicious distribution of the PPE and particularly the medical staff, police and army personnel deputed at the hospitals, quarantine centers and isolation wards must not be ignored.