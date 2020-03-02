EU invites proposals from Pakistani scientists for joint research projects

European Union Minister and Deputy Head of Delegation to Pakistan, Ms. Anne Marchal Monday called upon Pakistani scientists to benefit from the funding of EU Programme Horizon 2020 by sending maximum joint research project proposals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :European Union Minister and Deputy Head of Delegation to Pakistan, Ms. Anne Marchal Monday called upon Pakistani scientists to benefit from the funding of EU Programme Horizon 2020 by sending maximum joint research project proposals.

She spoke about EU programmes in Pakistan, especially EU Programme Horizon 2020 at a seminar on "EU Research and Innovation Staff Exchange (RISE)" held at Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF).

The seminar was organized by Pakistan Science Foundation in collaboration with EU Delegation to Pakistan and Ministry of Science and Technology.

This very important seminar was aimed at introducing European Union (EU) Research and Innovation Programme Horizon 2020 to Pakistani scientists for inviting maximum joint research proposals from them.

PSF Chairman Maj. Retd Qaisar Majeed Maik and PSF Director Research Support Dr. Mirza Habib Ali were also present on the occasion.

The seminar was attended by heads of Science and Technology organizations, a large number of researchers and scientists.

Ms. Anne Marchal, speaking on EU-Pakistan Relations, said it was an all encompassing relationship and Horizon 2020 was a peace based project being run under the cooperation agreement and strategic engagement plan on Science and Technology.

She said Science and Technology was a pillar of the EU and Asia connectivity.

She also highlighted the achievements of Nobel Laureate Swiss-French Scientist Madam Curie and the programmes being run in her name.

Dr. Qaisar Majeed Maik in his welcome address said that all Science and Technology organizations working under the Ministry of Science and Technology were providing equal opportunity to all qualified Men and Women.

He said Pakistan had a growing pool of scientists and engineers.

Recently, Pakistan Science Foundation has taken an advance by announcing Science Talent Farming Scheme for students of Intermediate level wherein it has been ensured that the participation of girls and boys from under developed regions is preserved without any gender discriminations.

PSF Director Research Support Dr. Mirza Habib Ali speaking on the occasion thanked for EU collaboration in Science and Technology research and innovation projects.

He also highlighted PSF's ongoing Competitive Research Project and funding available under it.

He thanked PSF Chairman and Ministry of Science and Technology for support to the PSF's Research Programmes.

PSF Chairman Maj. (R) Dr. Qaisar Majeed Maik delivered welcome address on "EU Research and Innovation Programme Horizon 2020".