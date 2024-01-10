EU keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, including trade: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of the European Union H.E Dr. Riina Kionka, Wednesday said that the EU is keen on enhancing cooperation with Pakistan and focusing on exploring more avenues of trade, and investments in multiple sectors like information technology, surgical instruments, sports business, women entrepreneurs, education and textile industry.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel said that the EU was continuing support to Pakistan’s economic development, adding, that the bonds between the two nations are much older which is cementing with each passing day.

Answering a question about educational cooperation, she said our institutional partnerships between universities of EU and Pakistan in the field of science and technology and higher education are seeking more potential for better outcomes, adding, that EU application for 2024 scholarships is open for Pakistani students, they can apply for different study fields through EU program and enjoy their higher full funded studies in European countries.

She said that highest highest-ever number of Pakistani students have been receiving scholarships to study in European universities under the EU’s flagship program this year.

To another question, she said that the European Union was the largest destination for Pakistani exports where the business community diversifies their exports to the EU to take maximum advantage of the EU’s GSP Plus scheme for Pakistan which has recently been rolled.

Kionka also termed GSP Plus as tremendously important for Pakistan’s economy as it was beneficial not only for textile producers but also through the trickle-down effect of all those people who work in textile factories.

She also identified Gems and Jewelry, Tourism, Handcrafts and Auto Parts etc. as potential sectors under GSP Plus, the EU Envoy noted that 28 percent of Pakistan’s exports come to the European single market which was a good number but it could further be enhanced.

Talking about current political activities in Pakistan, she commented that the top EU diplomat in Pakistan has scheduled a series of meetings with political bigwigs to urge “timely, inclusive and peaceful elections”, The EU was sending a handful of top observance in Pakistan to share their expertise and for providing meaningful suggestions.

The ambassador said it was the EU priority of his mission to enhance parliamentary diplomacy, people-to-people exchanges, business opportunities, information, and renewable technologies, besides cooperation in the economic sector with Pakistan.

The EU-Pakistan Business Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) is also providing opportunities for both EU and Pakistani businesses to work together to become engines of development and partnership and contribute to enhancing bilateral trade, she mentioned.