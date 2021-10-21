European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Thursday showed keenness to assist the government in successful implementation of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Thursday showed keenness to assist the government in successful implementation of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

In a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, the envoy said technical teams from both sides would soon discuss modalities to actualize the mutual cooperation.

An elaborate roadmap for mutual cooperation would be devised in the meeting scheduled for the next month, she added.

She said the youngsters in Pakistan could be equipped with the facilities that were required to meet the modern era needs.

The SAPM said the technical support and guidance would be instrumental in achieving positive results of the KJP.

He briefed the envoy on the programme's three major priorities including education, employment and technical training.

The envoy was also apprised on latest statistics of the KJP's two major programmes including soft loan scheme and Hunarmand Pakistan.

The envoy expressed satisfaction over transparency and merit being observed during implementation of the KJP.

She said the EU was striving to improve standards of technical and vocational education in Pakistan.

Usman Dar said the KJP was among the foremost priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to make the youth skillful through provision of trainings in modern trades.