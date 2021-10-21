UrduPoint.com

EU Keen To Support PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme: Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:51 PM

EU keen to support PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme: Envoy

European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Thursday showed keenness to assist the government in successful implementation of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Thursday showed keenness to assist the government in successful implementation of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

In a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, the envoy said technical teams from both sides would soon discuss modalities to actualize the mutual cooperation.

An elaborate roadmap for mutual cooperation would be devised in the meeting scheduled for the next month, she added.

She said the youngsters in Pakistan could be equipped with the facilities that were required to meet the modern era needs.

The SAPM said the technical support and guidance would be instrumental in achieving positive results of the KJP.

He briefed the envoy on the programme's three major priorities including education, employment and technical training.

The envoy was also apprised on latest statistics of the KJP's two major programmes including soft loan scheme and Hunarmand Pakistan.

The envoy expressed satisfaction over transparency and merit being observed during implementation of the KJP.

She said the EU was striving to improve standards of technical and vocational education in Pakistan.

Usman Dar said the KJP was among the foremost priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to make the youth skillful through provision of trainings in modern trades.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Education European Union From Government Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Cypriot Foreign Minister Hopes UNSC to Promote Res ..

Cypriot Foreign Minister Hopes UNSC to Promote Resumption of Cyprus Settlement T ..

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

2 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Confirms Information About Mis ..

UK Defense Ministry Confirms Information About Missiles' Deal With Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases and dea ..

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases and deaths

16 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive $564Mln From IMF Under New Econ ..

Moldova to Receive $564Mln From IMF Under New Economic Support Program - Prime M ..

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to ensure life saving drugs a ..

Commissioner directs to ensure life saving drugs at BHUs

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.