EU launches call for proposals worth 3 million EUR to promote HR in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan has launched a call for proposals worth EUR 3 million to protect and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms in Pakistan.

As human rights and democracy are founding values of the EU, promoting and protecting them is also a key priority of EU external action, said a press release.

These values are preconditions for achieving sustainable development and building inclusive, open, and resilient societies.

Adding to ongoing projects in areas of freedom of expression, this new call for proposals aims at supporting initiatives that enhance people’s enjoyment of human rights in two key priority areas, namely: business and Human Rights, and Equality and inclusion of minorities.

Through this call for proposals, the EU aims to strengthen an environment conducive to the protection and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The supported projects, to be carried out by civil society organisations, will complement EU-funded human rights activities supporting state institutions.

The EU delegation encourages eligible organisations to submit their project proposals. Concept notes shall be received before Monday, 22 April 2024, at 3 PM (Islamabad date and time).