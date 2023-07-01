Open Menu

EU Leaders Fail To Reach Consensus On Migration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :European Union (EU) leaders failed to reach consensus on migration Friday after a two-day summit.

Poland and Hungary continued to oppose a proposed obligation for EU countries to welcome migrants to their land or else pay a fee of 20,000 Euros (21,826 U.S. Dollars) for each migrant.

European Council President Charles Michel said in a statement following the summit in Brussels that the position taken by Poland and Hungary had been noted, although he insisted that "migration is a European challenge that requires a European response." Despite the lack of agreement, the leaders expressed "profound sorrow" for the "terrible loss of life" in the Mediterranean as migrants attempt crossing to Europe in search of a better life.

Michel noted that the European Union remained committed to breaking the business model of traffickers and smuggling networks and to tackling the root causes of irregular migration.

Aside from migration, the leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, saying they were ready to continue providing help.

Regarding discussions between the European Commission and the United States on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the European Council invited the commission to assess its impact and the effectiveness of measures taken in response. (1 euro = 1.09 U.S. dollars) ¦

