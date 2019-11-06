(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman of the European Union Military Committee General Claudio Graziano on Wednesday visited Air Headquarters here.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented him the guard of honour. He laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument to pay homage to the PAF's Martyrs.Later, the visiting dignitary called on Vice Chief of Air Staff in his office. Various matters of professional interest and mutual cooperation were discussed during the meeting. General Claudio Graziano lauded the sound professionalism of PAF and its personnel.