UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Military Committee Chairman Visits AHQ, Lauds PAF's Professionalism

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:13 PM

EU Military Committee Chairman visits AHQ, lauds PAF's professionalism

Chairman of the European Union Military Committee General Claudio Graziano on Wednesday visited Air Headquarters here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman of the European Union Military Committee General Claudio Graziano on Wednesday visited Air Headquarters here.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented him the guard of honour. He laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument to pay homage to the PAF's Martyrs.Later, the visiting dignitary called on Vice Chief of Air Staff in his office. Various matters of professional interest and mutual cooperation were discussed during the meeting. General Claudio Graziano lauded the sound professionalism of PAF and its personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed European Union

Recent Stories

Moscow Welcomes Power-Sharing Deal Between Yemeni ..

3 minutes ago

IMF Downgrades European Growth to Six-Year Low Bas ..

3 minutes ago

Bhai Mohinder Singh Ahluwalia calls on Prime Minis ..

3 minutes ago

Bhai Mahinder Singh Ahluwalia calls on Prime Minis ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan not oblivious to safeguarding its nationa ..

8 minutes ago

Circular debt will be zero by December 2020: Senat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.