Open Menu

EU Mobilizes $18Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Help Most Vulnerable In Pakistan - Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

EU Mobilizes $18Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Help Most Vulnerable in Pakistan - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The European Commission said Tuesday it would provide 16.5 million Euros ($17.9 million) to help Pakistanis affected by conflict and the worst floods in the country's recent history.

"With this new funding, we will continue to support people in need in Pakistan, including refugees and asylum seekers. The funding will also help to ensure a renewed disaster preparedness investment in the country," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janes Lenarcic was quoted as saying in the Commission's statement.

Of the total funds, 15 million euros will be allocated to humanitarian agencies in Pakistan to provide food aid, shelter, water and sanitation and support to Afghan refugees. The other 1.5 million euros will be spent on disaster preparedness programs, the statement read.

Pakistan is also facing the consequences of the Afghan humanitarian crisis, hosting some 3.

7 million refugees, including 1.6 million undocumented Afghans, the Commission added.

"The EU has allocated over ‚¬136 million in humanitarian assistance for Pakistan since 2016 and has been supporting the country since the 1990s, offering support in the wake of major disasters such as the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 and 2015 floods," the Commission concluded.

As a result of the monsoon rains and floods that began in June 2022 in Pakistan, more than 1,700 people died and more than 12,000 were injured. In total, more than 33 million people were affected by the floods. At least 2 million houses were damaged and more than 1 million livestock were killed.

The United Nations said that about $16.3 billion would be needed to rebuild homes, roads and other infrastructure in the flood-hit areas. Islamabad will finance half of this amount from its own resources.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Islamabad Earthquake United Nations Water Died June 2016 2015 From Refugee Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

4 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

9 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

19 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

32 minutes ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

47 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

1 hour ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

2 hours ago
 Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

2 hours ago
 Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan