EU MPs lash out at Indian policies on Kashmir, call for immediate action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :European parliamentarians including Vice President of the Parliament Fabio Castaldo and Chair of the Sub- Committee on Human Rights Maria Arena have called upon the Indian government to immediately stop human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir as people of the Valley continue to face suppression of freedom and fundamental rights.

In a letter addressed to Home Minister of India Amit Shah, MEP Maria Arena has expressed concerns over alarming situation of human rights defenders in India and has called upon the government to urgently stop impeding and criminalizing the work of human rights defenders by means of overly-broad national security legislation.

MEP Arena expressed serious concerns about the recent arrests of Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha by the National Investigative Agency.

"It is particularly alarming to note that human rights defenders cannot conduct advocacy activities, notably in favour of India's poorest and most marginalized communities, without becoming subject to intimidation and harassment," she said.� She also wrote that equally worrying was the fact that terrorism charges, including under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), were being used to silence them.� She asserted that as pointed out by the United Nations Special Procedures, this clearly represents a violation of international human rights standards.

MEP Arena referred to repeated calls by the United Nations for the immediate release of prisoners of conscience in the wake of the unprecedented situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying this was echoed by the Subcommittee on Human Rights during its meeting of 11 May 2020.

"We trust that it is our common duty and responsibility to protect human rights without discrimination and thus, encourage India to join in and implement fully the guidelines adopted by its Supreme Court aiming at reducing detainee population at this difficult time",� she added.

Other 15 members of the European Parliament including Vice President Fabio Castaldo have written a separate letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen and the Vice President of the Commission Josep Borrell and drawn their attention to human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The MEPs called on India to fulfill its International legal obligations by responding and adopting the recommendations in the reports of the United Nation's Human Rights Commission released in�2018 and 2019.

They mentioned that the people of Jammu Kashmir have been subject to intolerable suppression of their freedom and fundamental rights over the past seven decades, as it has been shown by the accounts of many human rights organisations and the 2018 and 2019 reports of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The MEPs asserted that the struggle for control over the region has led to a great number of civilian deaths and displaced people, the number has been�rising in recent years as shown by the report of the Srinagar based Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.

"Prime Minister Modi proceeded to revoke Kashmir's special status with a presidential decree on August 5, 2019. In the lead-up to the move, India sent thousands of additional troops to the region, imposed a crippling curfew, shut down telecommunications and internet and arrested political leaders, de facto imposing a 9 months long military lockdown thereby threatening the negotiation process," an excerpt of the the letter said.

"We must ask to the all the actors involved to make a real commitment to put a halt to any form of violence, abuse and discrimination against the Kashmiri and the overall Indian Muslim population and to guarantee the full respect of their human rights. A renewed attempt at peace talks is needed more than ever." The MEPs representing various parties and groups who have signed the letter included Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Bettina Vollath, Helmut Scholz, Maria Arena, Daniela Rondinelli, Javier Nart, Carles Puigdemont, Casamaj�, Antoni Comin I Oliveres, Clara Ponsat� Obiols, Ni), Alviina Alamets�, Ernest Urtasun, Klaus Buchner, Mick Wallace, Rosa D'amato and Manuel Bompard MEP (Gue/Ngl).

