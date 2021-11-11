EU must play role for stability in Afghanistan: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the world including European Union (EU) must play their due role to ensure stability in Afghanistan.

"The prevailing situation in Afghanistan is not less than any tragedy," the minister told Bulgarian Ambassador to Pakistan Irena Gancheva in a meeting here.

Terming a recent report on Afghanistan by an international journal The Economist 'worrisome,' he said some 23 million people, out of the 38 million, in Afghanistan suffered from malnutrition and children died out of hunger in the war-ravaged country.

The minister said Pakistan had been conveying its concerns to the world about Afghanistan.

"Pakistan wants and stability in Afghanistan," he said, fearing that the global terrorist organizations could establish their centers in 'unstable' Afghanistan.

Fawad said his country had appealed to the world for extending assistance to the people of war-torn Afghanistan, expressing confidence that Bulgaria could play a key role in that regard.

He said Pakistan would not recognize the current government of Afghanistan until the regional powers acknowledged it.

The minister said Pakistan and Bulgaria had been enjoying decades-long diplomatic and brotherly ties, adding Pakistan always kept its ties with Bulgaria in highest esteem.

The Bulgarian envoy appreciated Pakistan's efforts for safe evacuation of foreign nationals and diplomats from Afghanistan.

Pakistan's role for establishing peace in Afghanistan is laudable, she remarked, assuring that Bulgaria would play its part to bring peace in Afghanistan.