EU Official Urges India To Respect Rights Of IOK People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

EU official urges India to respect rights of IOK people

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :An official of European Union Friday said that the EU remains concerned over all fundamental rights of people of occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Issues of European Union, Christian Leffler, at a function in New Delhi said that the EU fully recognised the security concerns of India and equally strong concern for all the rights of Kashmiris.

Leffler, who was at an event on the EU and India, said that while there was a degree of normalcy, the situation was not quite in occupied Kashmir yet.

The EU, he said, always maintained that the Kashmir dispute should be discussed between India and Pakistan through dialogue.

He expressed surprise over the recent visit of some selected Members of European Parliament to occupied Kashmir.

"MEP visit came as a surprise to many of as it is not the way parliamentary visits are organised. We strongly believe in strengthening parliamentary dimension of bilateral relations," he added.

