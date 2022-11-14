UrduPoint.com

EU Opens Talks With Pakistan On Migrant Smuggling, Repatriation

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 11:23 PM

EU Opens Talks With Pakistan on Migrant Smuggling, Repatriation

The European Union on Monday formally launched talks with Pakistan on migration, including smuggling and readmission, the EU delegation to Pakistan said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The European Union on Monday formally launched talks with Pakistan on migration, including smuggling and readmission, the EU delegation to Pakistan said.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson traveled to Islamabad over the weekend to spearhead efforts to end, due to security concerns, unchecked migration to the EU.

"In a first, the European Union and Pakistan agreed to launch a comprehensive dialogue on migration and mobility," the EU delegation said, adding Johansson raised "irregular migration and migrant smuggling, and continued enhanced cooperation on return, readmission and reintegration.

"

Tens of thousands of illegal migrants try to reach the European Union from Pakistan every year through Turkey and Iran, according to Pakistani estimates. Many of them are Afghans, as Pakistan is hosting three million Afghans, including 1.3 million refugees that fled the country after the US troop withdrawal.

The commissioner also spoke with Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar about legal pathways for migration. She promised to intensify preparations for the launch of a Talent Partnership with Pakistan to facilitate migration by suitably qualified Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Hina Rabbani Khar Iran Turkey European Union Turkish Lira From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UK to end deployment of 300 troops to UN mission i ..

UK to end deployment of 300 troops to UN mission in Mali

27 seconds ago
 US offers $10 mn rewards for Somalia's Al-Shabaab

US offers $10 mn rewards for Somalia's Al-Shabaab

28 seconds ago
 Rome Announces $103Bln Support Plan Proposal for N ..

Rome Announces $103Bln Support Plan Proposal for North Africa to Tackle Migratio ..

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan Goes Against US to Buy Oil From Russia - ..

Pakistan Goes Against US to Buy Oil From Russia - Minister

33 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals results

Tennis: ATP Finals results

16 minutes ago
 UNGA Passing Resolution on Ukraine to Boomerang on ..

UNGA Passing Resolution on Ukraine to Boomerang on Its Authors - Russian Envoy t ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.