EU-Pak friendship body chairman censures India for misguiding world about Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chairman Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar Thursday censured India for misguiding the European Union (EU), United Nations and even its own people about Pakistan by publishing fake news.

The condemnation came in the backdrop of an investigative report, issued by the EU Disinfolab to reveal India's information warfare against Pakistan.

Commenting on the latest report of EU Disinfolab, Losar in a news release said India had been misguiding the EU for the last 15 years.

He said India had been using 750 media houses and registered 550 websites lately to peddle its anti-Pakistan propaganda. More than 10 Non-governmental organizations were being used by India for the purpose, he added.

The chairman maintained that the main purpose of Indian propaganda was to isolate Pakistan from the world but in fact it had isolated itself by doing so.

He said India cannot hide its terrorist armed forces' atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) with such type of propaganda.

"We are living in 21st century and international society is much more vibrant and vigilant," Losar remarked.

He said Sikh and farmer community were not safe in India due to its fascist government. "Indian farmers are protesting all over the India and they have shutdown New Delhi, which shows India is not safe for its own people." Meanwhile, in his message on International Human Rights Day, he urged the international community particularly EU to play its role in settling the Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

He noted that the human rights violations were at peak in the IIOJK. "I want to draw the world's attention towards the atrocities that are being committed in the occupied valley as eight million people are under curfew since August 5, 2019", he added.

On behalf of his organisation, he reaffirmed moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for freedom and realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.