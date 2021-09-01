EU Pak Friendship Federation Portugal delegation calls on AJK President

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of EU Pak Friendship Federation Portugal and Tehreek e Azadi Kashmir Portugal on Wednesday called on President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood and congratulated him on his election.

They invited President AJK to visit Europe, said a press release.

President EU Pak Friendship Federation Portugal Syed Qasim Sajjad, Chairman Raja Zohaib Zafar, Tehreek e Azadi e Kashmir Portugal Raja Hasnain were present during the meeting.

Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chaudry Perveiz Iqbal Losar was also present at the meeting.

