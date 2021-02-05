Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar on Friday urged international media to expose Indian army's atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) to the world and help Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination under the UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar on Friday urged international media to expose Indian army's atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) to the world and help Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar, who visited Shaheen Top, Line of Control (LOC) to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday, expressed these views while talking to a gathering at Shaheen Top.

He said that Kashmiri brothers and sisters had sacrificed so much in their struggle of self-determination and supported Pakistan Army while standing with them shoulder to shoulder.

Losar said that "terrorist & coward Indian Army" had shifted its own civilian population from LOC to other places but they attack on innocent civilian population across LOC.

He said that the "coward & terrorist Indian Army" was standing just 1700 meters away from Shaheen Top. He saluted the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were facing brutalities of terrorist Indian Army. Losar said that the "coward Indian Army & Government" had staged a conspiracy against its own soldiers at Pulwama.

He said that Indian government's anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign had been exposed by the EU DisinfoLab recently in Europe.