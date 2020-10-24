UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU-Pak Friendship Stages Protest Outside Indian High Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

EU-Pak Friendship stages protest outside Indian High Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :EU-Pak Friendship on Saturday staged protest outside the Indian High Commission in Frankfurt, Germany against Indian illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

International community should prevent Kashmir's illegal occupation and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination, the protestors demanded.

Led by Ansar Mahmood Butt, President of EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Germany, a large number of Kashmiri community members including Chaudhry Muhammad Younis, Chaudhry Iftikhar, Haji Muhammad Hussain, Zahid Hussain and Chaudhry Rehmatullah participated in the demonstration.

Addressing the protesters, Ansar Mahmood Butt said that on October 27, 1947, India, in violation of international law, landed its troops in Kashmir and occupied it illegally.

The Kashmiris were still deprived of their right of self determination, he said.

He said that extremist and fascist Modi government had imposed curfew in the occupied valley after revocation of Article 370 and 35- A on August 5, 2019.

Kashmiri youths were being killed and genocide under the guise of so-called search operation, he added.

Ansar Mahmood said Indian atrocities would be highlighted all over the Europe.

He once again demanded of the United Nations and other international organizations to play their role for ending the illegal occupation of Indian forces and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Protest United Nations Europe Germany Frankfurt Jammu August October 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

1 hour ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

1 hour ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

2 hours ago

EPA mobilises ‘Emergency Fund’ to support publ ..

3 hours ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

3 hours ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.