EU, Pakistan Celebrate "Stronger Together" At EuroVillage 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Thousands gathered at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Saturday to celebrate EU-Pakistan Dosti at EuroVillage 2025.
The festival, organized by the Delegation of the European Union in collaboration with EU Member States, offered a unique opportunity for residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to immerse themselves in European culture and heritage.
European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka emphasized the importance of celebrating diverse cultures and identities that enrich Europe and form the foundation of shared values and relations with the world, including Pakistan.
She reiterated the EU's commitment to its partnership with Pakistan, highlighting their collaboration in development, trade, and political engagement.
The sixth edition of EuroVillage featured an array of engaging activities, including:
Information Displays showcasing EU and Member States' collaboration with Pakistan live performances featuring European and Pakistani artists, including Farhan Saeed Fun games and food, offering a taste of European cuisine and culture. These highlight the positive impact of EU initiatives on Pakistani communities.
The festival was co-organized by the diplomatic missions of the European Union and 24 EU Member States. By celebrating their partnership and cultural exchange, EuroVillage 2025 reinforced the bond between Europe and Pakistan, demonstrating their commitment to mutual development and cooperation under the spirit of "Stronger Together".
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews Ramazan bazaar preparations6 minutes ago
-
24th consignment of relief goods dispatched for Gaza, Lebonan, Syria's war-affected people6 minutes ago
-
21 arrested for kite flying, one-wheeling6 minutes ago
-
156th death anniversary of Mirza Ghalib being observed6 minutes ago
-
EU, Pakistan celebrate "Stronger Together" at EuroVillage 20256 minutes ago
-
Training wksp on "Equipping teachers to foster learning skills in students" held16 minutes ago
-
RCB completes 70pc desilting of Khanpur Dam16 minutes ago
-
Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan: A milestone in bilateral relations26 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM for practical steps to improve Pak Missions’ efficacy36 minutes ago
-
Cambridge University officials meet IUB VC46 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on land revenue matters held46 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects transgenders' school46 minutes ago