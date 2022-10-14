EU, Pakistan emphasize on enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2022) European Union and Pakistan have emphasized on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including education, culture, science and technology, agriculture, food security, and quality standards.

This was discussed during the 12th EU-Pakistan Joint Commission that took place in Islamabad earlier this month.

Both sides emphasised the importance of EU-Pakistan trade relations and noted that the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) resulted in an increase in bilateral trade to 12.2 billion Euros last year. They discussed ways to address issues hampering trade and investment. The EU stressed effective implementation of the 27 international conventions related to GSP+.

The EU expressed solidarity with the people affected by unprecedented climate-induced floods ravaging the country and informed about its contribution to addressing the most urgent needs of the affected population. Pakistan expressed appreciation for the EU's and its member states' support in mobilizing funds of 123 million euros as well as in-kind assistance for relief efforts.

Pakistan also emphasised the need for additional assistance for the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

The two sides agreed to further cooperate to address climate change related challenges.

The EU also welcomed Pakistan's legislation on the protection of women's and children's rights, the protection of transgender persons, as well as the protection of journalists.

The EU and Pakistan also exchanged views on future programmes and longer-term development needs, including achieving the SDGs. The EU informed Pakistan about Global Gateway, a 300 billion euros co-investment strategy rooted in partnership, sustainability and the rule of law.

Besides, the EU and Pakistan emphasized their commitment to a closer cooperation on a comprehensive approach to migration. They agreed to launch a comprehensive migration and mobility dialogue before the end of this year. Besides bilateral cooperation, both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues including Afghanistan and Jammu & Kashmir. They also expressed deep concern over the situation in Ukraine. They stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to conflicts, in full respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The EU welcomed the progress made by Pakistan in the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force Action Plans.

It was agreed that the next session of the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission would be held in Brussels next year.