UrduPoint.com

EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:17 PM

EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

The EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Belgium and Pashtun Organization Europe on Thursday held a demonstration in Brussels in connection with the 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Belgium and Pashtun Organization Europe on Thursday held a demonstration in Brussels in connection with the 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Kashmir.

The protest held in front of the European Parliament, European Commission, European Council and European Foreign Ministry, said a press release issued here.

It was attended by a large number of Pakistani and Kashmiri communities living in and around Brussels.

The demonstration was presided over by President Naveed Khan and Chairman of Pashtun Organization Europe, Arab Gul.

The special address was delivered by Chairman EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar.

He said that we will not leave our struggled until the status of Kashmir is restored in the original condition just like before August 5, 2019.

He said why the world community are silent. The international community should take notice of the atrocities committed by the Indian occupying forces and restore human rights.

The whole world is facing the global epidemic Corona whereas India is breaking records of atrocities on Kashmiris under the guise of Corona security measures. The international community has not taken notice of India's terrorism as it should.

On this occasion, the European Parliament, the European Commission, the European Council and the European Ministry of Foreign Affairs resounded with slogans against Modi. Senior Kashmiri leaders Qar Abbasi, Basharat Chauhan, Zafar Chairman, Inamullah Bhatti, Pakistani European Students and Jamil Khan participated in the demonstration.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest World Europe Parliament Brussels Belgium August 2019 Arab

Recent Stories

Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 de ..

Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 deaths

18 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new findings on ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new findings on evolution of galaxies

18 minutes ago
 IMF representative Sanchez lauds government's init ..

IMF representative Sanchez lauds government's initiatives, vision for youth

31 seconds ago
 731 days of Indian barbarism, revoking of Article ..

731 days of Indian barbarism, revoking of Article 370 in IIOJK completed: Gill

34 seconds ago
 Former MPA for resolving gas-related issues of con ..

Former MPA for resolving gas-related issues of constituency

38 seconds ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir day observes in Chilas dis ..

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir day observes in Chilas distt Diamer

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.